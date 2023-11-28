Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 718 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 160,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,053. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

