Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Boosted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 61.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 903,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 343,600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

CPB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 563,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,419. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

