Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,351 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.24% of Camping World worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Camping World by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camping World by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 262,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.68. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

