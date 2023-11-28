Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 170471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

