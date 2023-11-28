Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.59% from the company’s current price.

IG Design Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:IGR traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145.05 ($1.83). 202,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,637. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 200.40 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.99.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

