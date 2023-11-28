Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1778525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

