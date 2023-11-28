Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.58

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 62270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of C$188.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

