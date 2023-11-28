CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 5,228.6% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 5,228.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGRW remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

