Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 1.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 757,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,789,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. 29.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

