Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

