Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.