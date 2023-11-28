Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 251,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,359. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

