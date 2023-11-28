CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.
About CareCloud
