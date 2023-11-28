Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in November

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.
