Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in November

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CZMWY

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 2,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $153.84.

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.