Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CVONF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Carnarvon Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

