Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVONF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Carnarvon Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carnarvon Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.