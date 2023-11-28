Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 132,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Cartier Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
About Cartier Resources
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.