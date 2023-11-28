Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 132,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

