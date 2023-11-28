Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 64,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,046,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.