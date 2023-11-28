CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 175.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 0.1 %

CBZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,629. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.