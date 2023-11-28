CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Up 2.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 118,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
CBL & Associates Properties Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.
