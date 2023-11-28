Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 637,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

