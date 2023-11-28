Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531,490 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.04% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 384,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 237,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 418,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,569. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

