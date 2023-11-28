Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP remained flat at $8.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 362,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

