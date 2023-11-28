Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,711 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.78% of Veris Residential worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 497,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 397,597 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 131,363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 244,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

