Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,554 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,805.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

FE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,815. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

