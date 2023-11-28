Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,833. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

