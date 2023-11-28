Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 26,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $799.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

