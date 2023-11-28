Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,210 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.50% of NETSTREIT worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

