Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 12,369 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 287,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

