Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 200,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.06. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

