Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Trims Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,032 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,629 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 860,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

