Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 2,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several research firms have commented on CNTA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

