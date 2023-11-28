Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 8,390.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 63,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,127. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

