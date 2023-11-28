Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.99. 83,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 262,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 38.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

