Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Up 64.7%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 64.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. 9,571,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cereplast Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
