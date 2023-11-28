Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,172,525 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.48% of Planet Fitness worth $209,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

