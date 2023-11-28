Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 39,465 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tractor Supply worth $151,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

TSCO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.65. 319,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,762. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

