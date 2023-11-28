Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,260 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Lamb Weston worth $113,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $47,708,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 356,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

