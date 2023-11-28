Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 74,260 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.78% of RBC Bearings worth $112,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,682 shares of company stock worth $4,514,217. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $242.48. 23,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

