Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,875 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.35% of Bio-Techne worth $173,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. 309,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

