Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 49,465 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.14% of Generac worth $291,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. 461,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,608. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

