Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 53,895 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Lancaster Colony worth $130,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. 35,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.