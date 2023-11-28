Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901,723 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,269,936 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.79% of Integra LifeSciences worth $160,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 244,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,421. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

