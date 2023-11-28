Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $104.91 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.48% of MGP Ingredients worth $104,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.0 %

MGPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,099. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $71,109.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $961,309. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.