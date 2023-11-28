Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $128.33 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,170 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.07% of CONMED worth $128,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,183,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

