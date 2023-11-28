Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $201.65 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Waters worth $201,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.81. 80,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,066. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.