Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $97.33 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $97,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.20. 47,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.26.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.