Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 2.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of Fortive worth $389,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 717,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 364,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. 792,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,548. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

