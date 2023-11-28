Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,365 shares during the period. IDEX makes up 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $230,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. 84,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

