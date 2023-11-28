Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,585 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.95% of Freshworks worth $99,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Freshworks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $139,107.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,045.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,312 shares of company stock valued at $30,741,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 1,274,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,151. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

