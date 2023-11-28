Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 63,055 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $119,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.64. The company had a trading volume of 316,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

